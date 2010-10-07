Starting its scientific surveying in July 2006, the European Space Agency's(ESA) Venus Express has been carrying out the most detailed study of the planet's thick and complex atmosphere to date. (Image: © ESA)

A spacecraft using a The European Space "It's really a The observations Thinner than they Venus Express' The spacecraft's The Venus Express This is getting "The timetable Changing course Venus Express When Venus Express Mission planners To do this, "It would be However, Venus During these jaunts, Gallery: