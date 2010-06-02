From International Orange to space-age silver, astronauts' spacesuits have a varied and colorful history. The United States has used at least eight distinct spacesuit models throughout its roughly 50 years of manned spaceflight. Meanwhile, Russia and China, the only other countries to independently launch humans to space, have each outfitted spaceflyers with their own custom-made suits. Take a look at spacesuit history in the detailed graphic below.
Suit Suite: Cosmic Apparel Over the Years
