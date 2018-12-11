In Photos: SpaceX's Dragon CRS-16 Cargo Launch and Rocket 'Water Landing'

Rising to Expectations

Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon CRS-16 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on Dec. 5, 2018. Then the booster failed to land and splashed down in the ocean. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches Dragon Cargo Ship to Space Station, But Misses Rocket Landing]

Fantastic Views

Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom

Photographers capture the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 5, 2018. This launch carried SpaceX's 16th resupply mission to the ISS.

Mission Almost Complete

Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom

Following a successful launch of the 16th resupply mission to the International Space Station, the Falcon 9 rocket booster's first stage, seen here, malfunctioned, causing it to land just off shore in the Atlantic Ocean rather than at its intended target on land. [Watch This SpaceX Rocket Splash Down During Failed Landing Attempt (Videos)]

A Wet Landing

Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom

After the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched, carrying its 16th resupply mission to the ISS on Dec. 5, 2018, the booster's first stage malfunctioned and landed in the Atlantic Ocean instead of planned land target. [Watch This SpaceX Rocket Splash Down During Failed Landing Attempt (Videos)]

Dragon Heads In

@Astro_Alex/Twitter

From aboard the Space Station, ESA's Alexander Gerst captures this stunning image of the Dragon capsule making its way to the ISS, carrying much needed supplies and more science experiments. [Full Story: SpaceX Dragon Delivers Cargo (and Christmas Treats) to Space Station]

In Sight of the Station

@Astro_Alex/Twitter

SpaceX's Dragon resupply spacecraft begins its approach to the International Space Station. European Space Agency astronaut Alex Gerst captured this view from orbit on Dec. 8, 2018. [Full Story: SpaceX Dragon Delivers Cargo (and Christmas Treats) to Space Station]

Two Stages, One Mission

SpaceX

At Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, a two-stage rocket, sits at the ready at Space Launch Complex 40 on Dec. 5, 2018.

At Full Power

SpaceX

Boosters on the Falcon 9 rocket triumphantly raise the spacecraft and its payload to space for delivery of its 16th resupply mission carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

Tower's Away

SpaceX

As the Falcon 9 rocket rises from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, the launch tower falls away to allow for a successful blast off.

Billowing Clouds of Smoke

SpaceX

As SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rises from the Launch Complex 40 launch pad, smoke swirls out from the firing engines.

Boosters at Work

SpaceX

A flame from the Falcon 9's firing engines flashes brightly as the Falcon 9 rocket rises from the Earth. The rocket delivers its 16th resupply mission to the International Space Station.