In Photos: Europe Launches MetOp-C Weather Satellite

An artist's impression of the Metop-C satellite in orbit

MetOp-C

MetOp-C, the third and final spacecraft of the European Meteorological Operational satellite program (MetOp), launched into orbit on Nov. 6, 2018. See photos of the mission here! [Full Story: Soyuz Rocket Launches European Weather Satellite MetOp-C Into Orbit]

MetOp-C Lifts Off!

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket lifts off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, to deliver the European weather satellite MetOp-C into orbit on Nov. 6, 2018. [Full Story: Soyuz Rocket Launches European Weather Satellite MetOp-C Into Orbit]

MetOp-C Soyuz Rocket Booster

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket sits atop its launch awaiting the installation of the European MetOp-C weather satellite ahead of a planned launch from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana on Nov. 6, 2018.

Ignition!

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket carrying the MetOp-C weather satellite launches into space from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana on Nov. 6, 2018.

Unloading MetOp-C

The MetOp-C satellite is unloaded from an Antonov cargo plane near the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Ascent

Ready to Launch!

The MetOp-C weather satellite sits in position on the Arianespace Soyuz rocket in the launch tower ahead of its liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The Large Space Simulator

In this vacuum chamber, the MetOp-C satellite underwent extensive tests to make sure it was ready for launch. But first, scientists had to make sure the Large Space Simulator was ready to tackle those tests, so they set up all the equipment and tested it before bringing MetOp-C inside.

The Large Space Simulator

MetOp-C's payload module enters Europe’s largest vacuum chamber, the Large Space Simulator, during testing in March 2017.

Last-Minute Checks

Engineers at the Guiana Space Center work to prepare the MetOp-C satellite for launch.

Preparing MetOp-C for Launch

