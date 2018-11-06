Under the Roof of the Cosmos, Stargazer Reaches for the Sky (Photo)

The image shows an olive tree under the Milky Way and my silhouette reaching for the stars at Noudar Nature Park in Portugal's Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory photo ambassador, a member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical skyscapes that connect Earth and the night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his photograph "Under the Nature, Our Roof Is the Universe."

Being under a starry sky has fascinated me since I was a child, especially when I tried to "reach for the stars," setting my feet on the floor, just extending my arm while thinking about how there is nothing separating us from outer space.

When we're out in nature, our roof is indeed the universe. And the most exciting thing about that is that we know we as human beings are a significant part of the cosmos! [Gallery: Stunning Photos of Our Milky Way Galaxy]

The image above shows the Milky Way rising in the background over Noudar Nature Park in the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve near the village of Barrancos in Alentejo, Portugal.

Editor's note: If you captured an amazing astronomy photo and would like to share it with Space.com for a story or gallery, send images and comments to managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

