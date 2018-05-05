Trending

Launch Photos: NASA's InSight Mars Lander Blasts Off on Atlas V Rocket

By Spaceflight 

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's InSight Mars soars into space after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California before dawn on May 5, 2018.
(Image: © NASA TV)

InSight Launches to Mars

Ben Smegelsky/NASA

NASA's InSight Mars lander lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5, 2018 at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105 GMT). See photos from the historic launch here. [Full Story: NASA's InSight Mars Lander Launches to Probe Red Planet's Deep Interior]

Meet InSight

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Here's an artist's view of what NASA's InSight will look like on Mars. The probe's launch on May 5, 2018 was just the first leg in a 6-month journey to the Red Planet.

On the Launchpad

NASA/Charles Babir

InSight launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Here, the rocket stands atop Space Launch Complex 3 at its Vandenberg Air Force launch site in California. May 5 was a foggy day for launch.

Above the Clouds

Cory Huston/NASA

NASA's Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations (InSight) mission lifts off on an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5, 2018.

Liftoff into a Red Sky

NASA

A mission bound for the Red Planet lifts off into a red sky as light from the rocket's flame illuminates the thick fog.

Liftoff!

NASA

The Atlas V rocket with the InSight lander on top fires its engines for a smooth, on-time liftoff.

Ascent

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA's Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations (InSight) mission lifts off on an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5, 2018.

The Rocket's Yellow Glare

NASA

The Atlas V rocket's engine burns brightly in the predawn sky in this view from the rocket booster.

Go, Atlas V, Go!

NASA

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's InSight Mars soars into space after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California before dawn on May 5, 2018.

Marsbound

Bill Ingalls/NASA

Smoke billows from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California shortly after liftoff of the Atlas V rocket with NASA's InSight Mars lander on board.

A Colorful Burn

NASA

The Atlas V's rocket flames glow with a hint of teal and pink in this view of InSight's launch.

