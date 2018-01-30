Cocktails to Make You Swoon Over the Super Blue Blood Moon of Jan. 31

The biggest skywatching event of 2018 may very well be the Super Blue Blood Moon taking place Wednesday (Jan. 31). This spectacular event includes the first total lunar eclipse in over two years. To celebrate this rare event, Space.com would like to recommend some moon-themed adult beverages.

In 2015, New York City mixologist Athena Hom of The Rumpus Room, showed Space.com how to make some moony cocktails. She whipped up four delicious creations, and we're breaking out those recipes again for Wednesday's event. [Super Blue Blood Moon 2018: When, Where and How to See It]

You can find written recipes for all four of these very moony cocktail here.

How are you planning to celebrate the Super Blue Blood Moon of 2018?

