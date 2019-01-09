Biggest Space Movies to Watch in 2019

2019 Space Movies

20th Century Fox

A man journeys to Neptune, a dangerous alien falls to Earth, Iron Man is stranded in space and we turn the page on the final chapter of the latest "Star Wars" saga in 2019's biggest upcoming space movies. Take a look at what you can expect this year.



"The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" (Feb. 8)

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lego crew go interplanetary in this sequel to "The Lego Movie" (2014) — alien invaders have turned the characters' home into a bleak, postapocalyptic world, and they ultimately take the fight to space when one of their own is captured. (Watch a space-filled trailer for the movie here.)

At last, perhaps other characters will match Benny's enthusiasm for spaceship appreciation.

"Chaos Walking" (March 1)

Murray Close

Daisy Ridley, known for playing Rey in the newest "Star Wars" trilogy, stars in this adaptation of the first book of a science fiction trilogy. A colony world has supposedly been stricken by a virus that killed off all women and lets people read human and animal minds. But one boy (Tom Holland, known for "Spider-Man: Homecoming") learns that not everything is as it seems.

"Captain Marvel" (March 8)

Marvel Studios

This entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe focuses on a former Air Force pilot who has gained superpowers from an alien race known as the Kree. The trailers reveal a giant spacecraft in an even more massive hangar, and the action will clearly make its way off Earth as the characters battle an ancient alien enemy. Plus, since it takes place in the 1990s, younger versions of well-known S.H.I.E.L.D. personnel will make an appearance.

"Avengers: Endgame" (April 26)

Marvel Studios

Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) is stranded alone in a spacecraft and the rest of the characters that survived are still reeling from the events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2018), but they'll have to pull together somehow to defeat the universe-warping supervillain Thanos. [The Space Age Invades Marvel's Cinematic Universe]

"Ad Astra" (May 24)

20th Century Fox

A man travels across the solar system in pursuit of his father, who left on a one-way trip to Neptune 20 years before. In an interview with Collider, director James Gray said he was aiming for "the most realistic depiction of space travel that's been put in a movie and to basically say, 'Space is awfully hostile to us.'" Should be quite a journey.

"Brightburn" (May 24)

James Gunn, director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies (2014, 2017), produces this horror-filled take on an evil Superman origin story. A childless couple discovers a baby that's fallen to Earth in a meteor. The baby grows up with special powers, but he proves much more sinister than your typical Man of Steel. (The movie is unaffiliated with that superhero, but the parallels are impossible to ignore.)

"Men in Black International" (June 14)

Giles Keyte

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth fought on an alien world in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), and they reunite in this film as secret agents saving Earth from alien invasions. Like the original Men in Black, they're sure to square off against the biggest weirdos the universe has to offer — but this time, they're also fighting to uncover a mole in the organization.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" (Dec. 20, 2019)

Lucasfilm

This is the final entry to the latest "Star Wars" trilogy — what the production company described as "the final installment of the Skywalker saga" — and it's sure to bring big changes for Rey, Poe, Finn, Kylo Ren and all the other characters introduced in the previous two episodes, not to mention the rest of the galaxy far, far away. Carrie Fisher is set to appear as Gen. Leia Organa once again, via unused footage from "The Force Awakens" (2015).

