Meet Luciana Vega, American Girl's Cosmic 2018 Girl of the Year (Photos)

Pushing Beyond Boundaries

In a continuing mission to inspire girls to make their mark on the world, American Girl's 2018 Girl of the Year is Luciana Vega, an astronaut reaching for the stars. Read the full story here!.

Deep in Luciana's World

Luciana comes with many STEM-inspired outfits, accessories and items display her experiences at Space Camp in Huntsville where she got the chance to begin her journey to land on Mars.

Developing the Characters

A new chapter book series by Erin Teagan also chronicles Luciana's story. Luciana's love for science and dreams to be the first person to Mars is sure to ignite an interest in young girls.

Inspiring the Younger Generations

Getting to know Luciana, from reading the books to playing with the 18-inch doll and her STEM-inspired outfits and accessories will help girls develop curiosity and interest in STEM and STEM-related subjects.

In the Details

To ensure accuracy, American Girl consulted with NASA experts, including Dr. Megan McArthur Behnken, a NASA astronaut.

Setting an Example

Luciana Vega, set to hit markets January 1, 2018, makes her dreams into reality through her natural leadership skills and love for STEM, according to Katy Dickson, president of American Girl.

New Opportunities

In addition to the flight suit, space suit, Maker Station and Mars Habitat, girls can dive into Luciana's world through the American Girl app with exclusive content, augmented reality and more.