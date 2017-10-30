In Photos: SpaceX Launches Koreasat-5A Satellite, Lands Falcon 9 Rocket

Ready to Launch

SpaceX

On Oct. 30, 2017, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared into space to deliver the Koreasat-5A communications satellite into orbit, then land a first-stage booster back on Earth. See the launch as it happened in photos in our gallery here.

This image: The SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying Koreasat-5A stands atop its launchpad at Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Falcon 9 and Koreasat-5A Lift Off

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Koreasat-5A communications satellite lifts off on Oct. 30, 2017.

Clearing the Tower

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket and its payload clear the tower.

Falcon 9 Arcs Toward Orbit

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 curves toward space on Oct. 30, 2017.

Pillar of Fire

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rides a pillar of fire provided by its nine first-stage Merlin engines.

A Tale of Two Stages

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 first stage (left) heads back to Earth for a landing while the second stage continues to power Koreasat-5A toward geostationary transfer orbit.

Falcon 9 First Stage on Drone Ship Deck

SpaceX

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 sits on the deck of the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” shortly after launching the Koreasat-5A satellite on Oct. 30, 2017.

Fire Out

SpaceX

A fire smoldered on the Falcon 9 first stage shortly after it landed, but SpaceX quickly put it out.

Koreasat-5A Deployed

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 second stage deploys Koreasat-5A into geostationary transfer orbit.

SpaceX Koreasat-5A Mission Emblem

SpaceX

The mission emblem for SpaceX's successful Koreasat-5A communications satellite launch for customer KT Sat of South Korea.

SpaceX Faclon 9 rocket launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Koreasat-5A communications satellite into orbit from Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Oct. 30, 2017.