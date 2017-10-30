Trending

In Photos: SpaceX Launches Koreasat-5A Satellite, Lands Falcon 9 Rocket

By Spaceflight 

Ready to Launch

SpaceX

On Oct. 30, 2017, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared into space to deliver the Koreasat-5A communications satellite into orbit, then land a first-stage booster back on Earth. See the launch as it happened in photos in our gallery here.

This image: The SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying Koreasat-5A stands atop its launchpad at Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Falcon 9 and Koreasat-5A Lift Off

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Koreasat-5A communications satellite lifts off on Oct. 30, 2017.

Clearing the Tower

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket and its payload clear the tower.

Falcon 9 Arcs Toward Orbit

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 curves toward space on Oct. 30, 2017.

Pillar of Fire

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rides a pillar of fire provided by its nine first-stage Merlin engines.

A Tale of Two Stages

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 first stage (left) heads back to Earth for a landing while the second stage continues to power Koreasat-5A toward geostationary transfer orbit.

Falcon 9 First Stage on Drone Ship Deck

SpaceX

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 sits on the deck of the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” shortly after launching the Koreasat-5A satellite on Oct. 30, 2017.

Fire Out

SpaceX

A fire smoldered on the Falcon 9 first stage shortly after it landed, but SpaceX quickly put it out.

Koreasat-5A Deployed

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 second stage deploys Koreasat-5A into geostationary transfer orbit.

SpaceX Koreasat-5A Mission Emblem

SpaceX

The mission emblem for SpaceX's successful Koreasat-5A communications satellite launch for customer KT Sat of South Korea.

SpaceX Faclon 9 rocket launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Koreasat-5A communications satellite into orbit from Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Oct. 30, 2017.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.