'Supergirl' Goes to Mars in 'Far From the Tree' Episode Tonight!

In the trailer for tonight's episode "Far from the Tree," Supergirl heads to Mars with J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter, on a personal mission to the Red Planet. As their spaceship streaks over Mars, a curious rover appears for a brief moment. While the rover looks curiously similiar to NASA's Curiosity rover, it does have one glaring difference: an American flag waving from a mast.

The Full Comic Book Television Release Schedule

A spaceship streaks over Mars, with a U.S. rover clearly in view, in this still from a trailer for the "Supergirl" episode "Far from the Tree" airing Oct. 23, 2017. (Image credit: CW/Warner Bros.)

There IS an American flag on the Curiosity rover (a flag medallion on one of the rover's four mobility rocker arms) but not the sort seen in the Supergirl trailer. But authenticity aside, Supergirl is headed to MARS!

"Far from the Tree," the third episode of Supergirl's third season, airs tonight on CW at 8 p.m./7 Central.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.