Satellite Photos of California's Devastating Wildfires (Gallery)

A Trail of Smoke

Jesse ALlen/VIIRS/NASA

The Suomi NPP satellite captured this view of massive smoke plumes sweeping across the U.S. as wildfires blaze in northern California.

Smokes Plumes on Oct. 12

NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

The Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra satellite acquired this image of California's wildfires and smoke plumes on the morning of Oct. 12. The red color represents vegetation, while fires and hot spots are depicted in yellow.

Landsat 8 View (Oct. 11)

Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory/USGS

The Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 — a satellite run by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey — acquired the data for this false-color view of the fires in Northern California on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

Suomi NPP Satellite View (Oct. 11)

Jeff Schmaltz/MODIS/NASA

This image of the California wildfires was captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite on Oct. 11, 2017.

Terra Satellite View (Oct. 10)

Rob Gutro/MODIS/NASA

Smoke from wildfires was seen by NASA’s Terra satellite on Oct. 10. Actively burning areas are shown in red.

Aqua Satellite View (Oct. 9)

Joshua Stevens/MODIS/NASA

This view of the wildfires raging across northern California was captured by NASA's Aqua satellite on Oct. 9, 2017. Actively burning areas (hot spots) are outlined in red.

Terra Satellite View (Oct. 9)

Joshua Stevens/MODIS/NASA

In the morning of Oct. 9, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument on NASA's Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of smoke billowing from the fires.

DigitalGlobe (Oct. 10)

DigitalGlobe

An overview of wildfires in Santa Rosa, California from DigitalGlobe.

DigitalGlobe (Oct. 10)

DigitalGlobe

Another view of wildfires in Santa Rosa, California from DigitalGlobe.

DigitalGlobe (Oct. 10)

DigitalGlobe

A view of Northwest Santa Rosa on Oct. 10.

DigitalGlobe (Oct. 11)

DigitalGlobe

A view of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park