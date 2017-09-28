In Photos: VP Mike Pence Calls Astronauts from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Have an SLS Rocket

On Sept. 25, 2017, Vice President Mike Pence visited NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama to learn about the Space Launch System and speak with astronauts in space. Read the full story here. See photos from his visit here.

This Photo:Pence, center, is presented with a SLS rocket model by Marshall Space Flight Center Director Todd May, left. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala. looks on outside the Space Launch System (SLS) structural test stand.

VP Selfie!

Vice President Mike Pence takes a photograph with employees after having seen the Space Launch System structural test on Sept. 25, 2017 at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Touring the SLS

The System

Talking with Crewmembers

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., talk with Expedition 53 crew members Joe Acaba, Randy Bresnik, and Mark Vande Hei onboard the International Space Station from the Payload Operations Integration Center at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center on Sept. 25, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama.

A Long Distance Call

"The president and I, and every American, sees each one of you as true trailblazers in a great American tradition," Pence told the space station astronauts. "You may not be aware, but the president asked me to chair a restart of the National Space Council, and I want to assure each one of you that the National Space Council [is] looking to build on the historic work that you're building on today."

A Job Well Done

Discovering Facilities

Marshall Space Flight Center International Space Station Payload Operations Director Stephanie Dudley, left, shows Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., the Payload Operations Integration Center of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Sept. 25, 2017.

A Fond Farewell

Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up and says farewell to NASA employees after having seen the Space Launch System (SLS) structural test, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Making the Connection

Touching Base with Space

