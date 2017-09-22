In Photos: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Premiere Hits Hollywood at Warp Speed

Cast and Crew

Francis Specker/CBS

Cast and crew from "Star Trek: Discovery" hit the red carpet for the premiere on Sept. 19, 2017.

Stars of Yesteryear

Mark Davis/CBS

During the Sept. 19 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," actress Nichelle Nichols (who played Lt. Uhura on the original Trek series) walked the red carpet.

A Famous Trio

Francis Specker/CBS

On the red carpet, Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner, who both starred in the original "Star Trek" TV show, posed for a photo with Sonequa Martin-Green, who stars as Michael Burnham in the new show, "Star Trek: Discovery."

Live Long and Prosper

Francis Specker/CBS

Director Adam Nimoy (son of Leonard Nimoy) and actress Terry Farrell (who played Jadzia Dax on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") pose for a photo offering long life and prosperity on the red carpet at the "Star Trek: Discovery" premiere.

Superfans

Francis Specker/CBS

Bjo and John Trimble, the fans who saved "Star Trek," arrive on the red carpet for the "Star Trek: Discovery" premiere event.

Posing for the Camera

Francis Specker/CBS

Co-stars Kenneth Mitchell and Mary Chieffo, who play the Klingons Kol and L'Rell on "Star Trek: Discovery," pose for the cameras at the show's Los Angeles premiere.

Party Time

Francis Specker/CBS

During the after-party for the premier of "Star Trek: Discovery,", Rekha Sharma (who plays Commander Landry on the new show) and Bill Nye, CEO of the Planetary Society, enjoy the festivities.

A Unique Event

Mark Davis/CBS

Actor Jason Isaacs, who will play Captain Gabriel Lorca on "Star Trek: Discovery," at the show's premiere event in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Together

Francis Specker/CBS

At the Los Angeles premier of "Star Trek: Discovery," actress Mary Chieffo (who plays the Klingon L'Rell), Michelle Yeah (Captain Georgiou) and Doug Jones (Lt. Saru) pose for a photo.

A New Story

Francis Specker/CBS

Anthony Rapp (Lt. Paul Stamets) and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) attend the "Star Trek: Discovery" premiere event.

Enjoying the Party

Francis Specker/CBS

Posing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premier of "Star Trek: Discovery," are two of the show's stars, Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs.