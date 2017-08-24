SpaceX Launches Formosat-5 Satellite, Lands Rocket (Photos)

Falcon 9 Lifts Off

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Formosat-5 Earth-observation satellite on Aug. 24, 2017. Read our wrap story here.

Rising Through the Clouds

The Falcon 9 rises into the California sky.

Stage Separation

The Falcon 9’s first and second stages separate, as seen from a second-stage camera.

Going Up and Going Down

The Falcon 9’s first stage goes down for landing (left) as the second stage continues to power Formosat-5 to orbit (right).

Falcon 9 First Stage Heads Home

The Falcon 9’s first stage heads toward its ocean touchdown on the drone ship “Just Read the Instructions.”

Touchdown!

The Falcon 9’s first stage sits on the drone ship’s deck seconds after touching down.

Formosat-5 Deploys

The Formosat-5 satellite deploys from the Falcon 9 second stage.

Ready for Liftoff

The Falcon 9 and Formosat-5 sit poised for liftoff on Aug. 24, 2017.

Falcon 9 and Formosat-5 in the Fog

Early-morning fog obscures a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its payload, the Formosat-5 satellite, at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on launch day, Aug. 24, 2017.

Formosat-5 Static Fire Test 1

An Aug. 19, 2017, static-fire test of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, ahead of the planned Aug. 24 launch of Taiwan’s Formosat-5 satellite.