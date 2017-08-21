NASA's Best Photos of the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017

ISS Transit

Joel Kowsky/NASA

This composite image, made from seven frames, shows the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse.

Madras, Oregon

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Ella peers through a telescope at the star party, held at Madras High School the night before crowds come to watch the total solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Madras, Oregon

Aubrey Gemignami/NASA

The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon.

Madras, Oregon

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

This composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington

Bill Ingalls/NASA

The Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington.

ISS

NASA

Astronauts aboard the ISS captured this amazing image of the Moon's shadow over the U.S. during the solar eclipse.

NASA Ames

NASA

Cool crescent-shaped shadows were seen at NASA Ames as the Moon took a bite out of the Sun.

Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington

Bill Ingalls/NASA

This composite image shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Banner, Wyoming

Joel Kowsky/NASA

This composite image of nine pictures shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming.

Banner, Wyoming

Joel Kowsky/NASA

The Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun at the point of the maximum of the partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming.

Madras, Oregon

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Some prominences are seen as the moon begins to move off the sun during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon.