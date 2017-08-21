The 2017 Solar Eclipse Has Begun: See What Time It Will Reach You

The Great American Solar Eclipse is upon us, and if you're planning to see it, timing is everything. From start to finish, the entire solar eclipse of Aug. 21 runs about four hours, but exactly what you can see and when depends on where you are. The eclipse began on the West Coast at 9:05 a.m. PDT (12:05 p.m. EDT/1605 GMT) and ends on the East Coast at 4:09 p.m. EDT (2009 GMT). You can watch the entire solar eclipse on Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

There are many options to find out exactly what time the eclipse starts, peaks and ends where you live, beginning with the interactive solar eclipse maps and apps listed here. You can also enter your ZIP code into this tool from the Courier-Journal or use this Solar Eclipse Computer from the U.S. Naval Observatory, which also uses ZIP codes and country locations for those outside the U.S. who can still see a partial solar eclipse. NOAA's Solar Eclipse Weather Page gives weather forecasts based on ZIP code, and the U.S. Department of Transportation has this U.S. Traffic Forecast for your location, too. And, of course, you can livestream the solar eclipse, if needed. The table below shows solar eclipse timeline for cities within the 14 states that will see totality during the eclipse.

Location Eclipse Begins Totality Begins Totality Ends Eclipse Ends Time Zone Madras, OR 09:06 a.m. 10:19 a.m. 10:21 a.m. 11:41 a.m. PDT Idaho Falls, ID 10:15 a.m. 11:33 a.m. 11:34 a.m. 12:58 p.m. MDT Casper, WY 10:22 a.m. 11:42 a.m. 11:45 a.m. 01:09 p.m. MDT Lincoln, NE 11:37 a.m. 01:02 p.m. 01:04 p.m. 02:29 p.m. CDT Jefferson City, MO 11:46 a.m. 01:13 p.m. 01:15 p.m. 02:41 p.m. CDT Carbondale, IL 11:52 a.m. 01:20 p.m. 01:22 p.m. 02:47 p.m. CDT Paducah, KY 11:54 a.m. 01:22 p.m. 01:24 p.m. 02:49 p.m. CDT Nashville, TN 11:58 a.m. 01:27 p.m. 01:29 p.m. 02:54 p.m. CDT Clayton, GA 01:06 p.m. 02:35 p.m. 02:38 p.m. 04:01 p.m. EDT Columbia, SC 01:03 p.m. 02:41 p.m. 02:44 p.m. 04:06 p.m. EDT

