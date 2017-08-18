See Hurricane Gert from Space in NOAA Satellite Video

Hurricane Gert may now be just a post-tropical cyclone, but earlier this week it was a raging hurricane and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has the video to prove it.

Seen here is a view of Gert as it appeared to NOAA's GOES-East weather satellite between Aug. 13 and 16. As you can see, the storm was churning well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean. But by Thursday (Aug. 17), Gert was on its final legs as a hurricane, according to a NASA update by Rob Gutro and Hal Pierce of the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Thursday, NOAA issued its final alert for the storm. At the time, Gert was about about 860 miles (1,390 km) east of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with maximum sustained winds of near 65 mph (100 km/h) and weakening.

Gert will eventually merge with, or be absorbed by, another weather system in the Atlantic Ocean, Gutro and Pierce.

Note: Video edited by Space.com senior producer Steve Spaleta.

