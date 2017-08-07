Slooh to Webcast Partial Lunar Eclipse Today Ahead of 2017 Solar Eclipse

The moon will pass through part of Earth's shadow in a partial lunar eclipse today (Aug. 7) that will be visible from the Eastern Hemisphere, and you can watch it live online in two webcasts. The lunar eclipse comes exactly two weeks ahead of a total solar eclipse that will cross the continental United States on Aug. 21.

Although the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in person only in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, people outside that region don't have to miss out: The astronomy broadcasting service eclipse Slooh will webcast the lunar eclipse live starting at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). The lunar eclipse is occuring during the August full moon, or the Full Sturgeon Moon.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT) and peak at 2:20 p.m. EDT (1820 GMT). Slooh's webcast will end at 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT). You can also watch the lunar eclipse on Space.com, courtesy of Slooh

In addition, the Virtual Telescope Project will offer views of the eclipse live as the moon rises over Rome's skyline; that webcast is accessible online here. The show is set to begin at 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT).

This lunar eclipse heralds the 2017 total solar eclipse, which will cross the continental United States on Aug. 21.

"Every total solar eclipse brings with it a lunar eclipse either two weeks before or after," Slooh astronomer Paul Cox said in a statement. "While it may not be as dramatic, it's a wonderful opportunity to build understanding of eclipses, in anticipation of the big one to follow."

Diagram illustrating the partial lunar eclipse Aug. 7, 2017 and where it can be observed. (Image credit: Fred Expenak/NASA)

Slooh's webcast will feature experts who will discuss the eclipse, and "live streams of the eclipse will come from Slooh's partner observatories in Africa, the Far East and Australia," the statement said. Plus, Slooh will take questions about the upcoming total solar eclipse via social media on Twitter @Slooh and on Facebook.

Virtual Telescope will offer a second view of the eclipse, which is partly visible from Italy. As Virtual Telescope's Gianluca Masi wrote, " It is a precious 'appetizer' before the stunning total solar eclipse next 21 Aug."

Editor's note: Space.com has teamed up with Simulation Curriculum to offer this awesome Eclipse Safari app to help you enjoy your eclipse experience. The free app is available for Apple and Android, and you can view it on the web. If you take an amazing photo of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, let us know! Send photos and comments to: spacephotos@space.com.