Ariane 6 & Vega C Rockets Will Secure Independent Space Access for Europe (Video)

By Spaceflight 

Launch facilities for Europe's next major rocket, the Ariane 6 rocket, are under construction in Kourou, French Guiana and the Vega rocket is getting an upgrade. This will increase the capabilities of the the space agency and European launch industry. Launch provider Arianespace is building the Ariane 6.

Take a look at how the European Space Agency and Arianespace are preparing the Ariane 6 rocket and Vega C booster variant in the new video above.

And here's a look at how Ariane 6 will launch satellites into orbit:

 

