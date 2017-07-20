Watch NASA's Apollo 11 Moonwalk Moments in This Archive Video

On July 20, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out of their Lunar Module Eagle and onto the lunar surface for the first time while their crewmate Michael Collins orbited above. It was humanity's first steps on the moon.

To celebrate the 48th anniversary of Apollo 11, NASA released this archival video of highlights from that historic first moonwalk. Watch to see Armstrong describe is first impressions of the lunar surface, Aldrin climb down Eagle's ladder, the United States flag on the moon and more.

