SpaceX Launches Super-Heavy Intelsat 35e Satellite (Photos)

Falcon 9 and Intelsat 35e Lift Off

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Intelsat 35e communications satellite from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 5, 2017.

Falcon 9 Rises into the Sky

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 and its satellite payload climb into the Florida evening sky.

Falcon 9’s Engines Burning Bright

SpaceX

The nine engines on the Falcon 9’s first stage power the rocket toward orbit on July 5, 2017.

Falcon 9’s Second Stage Lights Up

SpaceX

The Falcon 9’s second stage powers the rocket and the Intelsat 35e into orbit on July 5, 2017.

Intelsat 35e Deploys

SpaceX

The Intelsat 35e satellite deploys from the Falcon 9’s second stage on July 5, 2017.

Falcon 9, Intelsat 35e Poised to Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits poised to launch the Intelsat 35e satellite from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 3, 2017. The launch attempt was scrubbed with 10 seconds left on the countdown clock.

Falcon 9, Intelsat 35e on the Pad

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its Intelsat 35e payload on the pad shortly before a planned July 3, 2017 liftoff.

Falcon 9 Static Fire, June 29

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket performs a "static fire" test on June 29, 2017, at Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket is scheduled to launch the Intelsat 35e satellite on July 2.