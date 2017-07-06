SpaceX Launches Super-Heavy Intelsat 35e Satellite (Photos)

Falcon 9 and Intelsat 35e Lift Off
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Intelsat 35e communications satellite from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 5, 2017.
Falcon 9 Rises into the Sky
The Falcon 9 and its satellite payload climb into the Florida evening sky.
Falcon 9’s Engines Burning Bright
The nine engines on the Falcon 9’s first stage power the rocket toward orbit on July 5, 2017.
Falcon 9’s Second Stage Lights Up
The Falcon 9’s second stage powers the rocket and the Intelsat 35e into orbit on July 5, 2017.
Intelsat 35e Deploys
The Intelsat 35e satellite deploys from the Falcon 9’s second stage on July 5, 2017.
Falcon 9, Intelsat 35e Poised to Launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits poised to launch the Intelsat 35e satellite from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 3, 2017. The launch attempt was scrubbed with 10 seconds left on the countdown clock.
Falcon 9, Intelsat 35e on the Pad
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its Intelsat 35e payload on the pad shortly before a planned July 3, 2017 liftoff.
Falcon 9 Static Fire, June 29
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket performs a "static fire" test on June 29, 2017, at Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket is scheduled to launch the Intelsat 35e satellite on July 2.