Slooh to Host 'Mini' Full Moon Webcast Tonight: Watch It Live

The Slooh online community observatory will host a webcast tonight (June 8) featuring live views of the "mini" full moon and discussions with night-sky experts.

The moon recently reached its farthest point from Earth in the lunar orbit, also known as apogee. At apogee, a full moon can appear up to 14 percent smaller than a full moon at perigee (often called a supermoon), the moon's closest point to Earth, according to Slooh. That makes tonight's full moon the "mini" full moon of 2017.

You can watch the webcast live from Slooh's website starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT), or here on Space.com, courtesy of Slooh. [The Moon: 10 Surprising Lunar Facts]

A view of the full moon taken from the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA)

Slooh webcast host Gerard Monteux will be joined tonight by three guests who will discuss the "unique characteristics of the June Full Moon, the ways the Moon affects life on Earth, and the connection between the Moon, water, and human spirituality," according to a statement from Slooh.

The webcast guests include Paige Godfrey, Slooh's director of research, who will discuss the effect of a minimoon on Earth; Helen Avery, Slooh’s human spirit correspondent; and Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac.



Viewers can ask questions, make comments and share their own photos of the moon by sending them to @Slooh on Twitter.

