Watch 'Spocko' Save Chris Pine's 'Star Trek' Crew in SNL Spoof

In a new spoof "lost" episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series," the USS Enterprise is saved not by Kirk, Scotty or Spock, but by Spock's half brother, who hails from Queens, New York

The May 6 "Saturday Night Live" skit portrayed Captain James T. Kirk — played by Chris Pine, star of the last three "Star Trek" movies — sitting In the captain's chair, dealing with the effects of a Romulan attack that damaged his ship.

"I'm not familiar with the mechanics of plasma systems," says "SNL's" Kyle Mooney, playing Spock, a Vulcan alien. "But I do know someone who is — my brother." [The Evolution of 'Star Trek' (Infographic)]

"You have a brother?" Kirk says, doing his best William Shatner (Kirk in the original series) impression.

"A half brother," Spock continues, saying that his relative happens to be one of Starfleet Academy's best engineers.

Then, "Spocko" ("SNL's" Bobby Moynihan) appears on the bridge, flashing the Vulcan "live long and prosper" signs with both hands.

"My name's Spocko, reporting for duty over here," the character says in an exaggerated New York accent. "I was in the wrong hallway, opened the door, and I almost got sucked into space. Now that's a Star Trek!"

"Set your phasers to 'Oh, snap"'

The episode is meant as a spoof of the original "Star Trek" series' third season, which is notorious among fans for being the worst season in the three-year run.

As the skit continued, Kenan Thompson of "SNL," playing science popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson, noted that in the third season, "the quality faded quicker than the solstice moon." As a laugh track plays, he adds, "Sorry, science makes me silly."

The addition of Spocko, Tyson adds, came because the "actor" Sal Delabate — also a nightclub crooner — was a "big hit" on the dance charts due to his 1968 album, "Pizza Beach."

"The producers were trying to appeal to a far-out audience," the fake Tyson says. "So, in a ratings grab, Spocko was created."

The "SNL" skit continues with Spocko starting to fix the plasma problem, but being distracted when Uhura ("SNL's" Sasheer Zamata) stands up. Spocko makes a sexually suggestive remark about her bottom, adding again, "Now, that's a 'Star Trek'!"

"After Sal sexually harassed Uhura," the spoof Tyson says, "producers knew the episode would never air. So they just let Delabate do what he wanted."

The skit closes with Kirk remarking that a "strange Vulcan from Queens" saved the ship, but the important thing is his crew is safe. Delabate then suggests the crew set a course for "pizza beach," at which point the crew breaks into a dance number.

"Yes, I know it was a disaster," Tyson says at the end. "But it was still better than 'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.' Oh, set your phasers to 'Oh, snap!' "

