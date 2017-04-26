Binge-Watch Carl Sagan's 'Cosmos' on Twitch for Science Week

Carl Sagan's "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" is making a comeback this week to kick off a five-day science marathon on Twitch.

The social video platform will start streaming all 13 episodes of "Cosmos" tomorrow (April 27) at 5 p.m. EDT, and you can binge-watch the series all night long — and well into Friday morning.

"Cosmos" originally aired in 1980 along with Sagan's book by the same name. In 2014, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson launched a reboot of the series called "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey."

Along with the marathon, Twitch will air a series of interviews with some science celebrities, including Ann Druyan. A live Q&A session with Druyan — Sagan's widow and co-writer of both the original series and the remake — will begin Friday (April 28) at 5 p.m. EDT.

For more information about guest speakers and Twitch's Science Week, check out Twitch's blog.

