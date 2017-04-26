Astronaut Peggy Whitson to Make 1st 4K Live Stream from Space Today: How to Watch

Astronaut Peggy Whitson floats in the cupola on board the International Space Station, backdropped by the Earth below.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson isn't finished making firsts in space. And today, Whitson will make the first ultra-high-definition live video from the International Spaec Station and you can watch it live.

At 1:30 p.m. EDT (1530 GMT), Whitson will live stream the highest resolution video ever broadcast from space to the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters in Las Vegas. You can watch the webcast live here, courtesy of NASA and the NAB.

"During this event, Whitson will speak with Sam Blackman, chief executive officer and co-founder of AWS Elemental, via an ultra-high-definition (UHD) broadcast transmitted in 4K from the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas," NASA officials wrote in an announcement. "The conversation with Whitson will take place as part of a panel called 'Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood.' The panel will explore how advanced imaging and cloud technologies are taking scientific research and filmmaking to the next level, and will be moderated by Carolyn Giardina, technology editor for the Hollywood Reporter."

The panel will also include:

NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson;

Rodney Grubbs, NASA Imagery Experts program manager;

Bernadette McDaid, head of development, virtual reality and augmented reality at Bau Entertainment;

Khawaja Shams, vice president of engineering for AWS Elemental;

Dave McQueeney, senior principal investigator for the IBM Watson Group.

Whitson broke the U.S. record for the most time in space by an American astronaut (534 days and counting) and holds records for the most spacewalks ever by a female astronaut. She is the commander of the space station's Expedition 51 crew, and is the first woman ever to command the space station twice.

