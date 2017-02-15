In Photos: India's Record-Breaking Satellite Launch

A Historic Launch for India

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India on Feb. 14 at 10:58 p.m. EST (0358 GMT on Feb. 15).

Shattering the World Record

The PSLV-C37 mission carried three Indian satellites and 101 smaller nano satellites from the U.S., the Netherlands, Israel, Kazakhstan and Switzerland. With a total of 104 satellites, this mission crushed the previous record of 37 satellites launched aboard a single Russian Dnepr rocket in June 2014. The 104 satellites added up to a 3,040-lb. (1,380-kilogram) payload.

Cartosat-2 & Other Satellites

The PSLV-37 mission launched the Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and the other 103 spacecraft into polar sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 314 miles (505 kilometers). All "104 satellites have been very precisely injected into orbit … reiterating the ISRO's capability in handling complex missions," ISRO officials said.

Liftoff!

India's PSLV-37 mission is seen seconds after liftoff on Feb. 14 at 10:58 p.m. EST (0358 GMT/9:28 a.m. local time on Feb. 15).

Boosters Ignited

India's PSLV-37 mission is seen with rocket boosters ignited for liftoff on Feb. 14 at 10:58 p.m. EST (0358 GMT/9:28 a.m. local time on Feb. 15).

Mobile Service Tower

The fully integrated Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is seen with the mobile service tower one day before the launch.

Closing the Heat Shield

All 104 satellites are sealed inside the spacecraft's heat shield on Feb. 11, three days prior to the launch.

Integrating the Launch Vehicle

The PSLV launch vehicle is integrated at the mobile service tower on Feb. 3.

Stage Processing Facility

The PSLV rocket's liquid stage is seen at the Stage Processing Facility in Sriharikota, India.

First Stage

The first stage rocket is integrated at the Vehicle Assembly Building in Sriharikota, India.

Core Stage

The core stage of PSLV-C37 is integrated onto the launch pedestal In Sriharikota, India on Jan. 3.