'The Space Between Us' (Movie Photos)

A Spaced-Out Love Story

"The Space Between Us" tells the story of the first human born and raised on Mars. At age 16, Gardner Elliot (played by Asa Butterfield) visits Earth for the first time to find his father and his first love. [Real Spaceships and Mushy Love: 'The Space Between Us' Delivers]

Star-Crossed Lovers

Britt Robertson co-stars as Tulsa, a street-smart girl who befriends Gardner (Asa Butterfield) online before he makes his first trip to Earth.

Mars-Bound Astronauts

Gardner's mother, Sarah Elliot (played by Janet Montgomery) is the chief astronaut on a mission to Mars. During the journey, she learns that she is pregnant.

At Spaceport America

Nathaniel Shepherd (played by Gary Oldman) is the founder of Genesis Space Technologies, the private aerospace company building a colony on Mars. Scenes at the company's headquarters were filmed at Spaceport America, a space tourism launch site for Virgin Galactic and other commercial spaceflight companies.

Genesis Space Technologies

Nathaniel Shepherd (Gary Oldman) gives a speech at the Genesis Space Technologies headquarters before the launch.

Space Launch System (SLS)

The Magellan-61 spacecraft is unveiled on the launchpad before the Mars crew blasts off. The rocket is based on NASA's newest rocket design, the Space Launch System (SLS).

Liftoff!

Magellan-61 blasts off atop an SLS rocket.

Mars Transfer Vehicle

After launch, the spacecraft docks at the Mars Transfer Vehicle, which will transport the crew to Mars.

Mission Control

The director of Genesis Space Technologies (played by Tom Chen) and Nathaniel Shepherd (Gary Oldman) cheer in the mission control room at Genesis Space Technologies.

Mars Habitat

The Mars colony in "The Space Between Us" consists of several dome-shaped structures and is named East Texas.

Childbirth on Mars

Sarah Elliot (Janet Montgomery) dies in childbirth after arriving at the Red Planet.