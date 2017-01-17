Spacewalk Photos: International Space Station Gets a Power Upgrade

Spacewalking Duo Breezes Through Spacewalk

NASA

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough of NASA (left) and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (right) ventured outside the International Space Station on Jan. 13 to complete the installation of new lithium-ion batteries on the station's power grid. The two worked quickly and efficiently, leaving plenty of time for extra "get-ahead" tasks. Read the full story.

Kimbrough's Reflection

NASA

Kimbrough caught a glimpse of his reflection over the Earth during the spacewalk. This is a view from Kimbrough's helmet camera.

Pesquet and the Earth

NASA

The Earth is seen below Pesquet's feet in this view of his first spacewalk.

Kimbrough Exits the Airlock

NASA

Shane Kimbrough led the way out of the Quest airlock and into the vacuum of space.

Pesquet Exits the Airlock

NASA

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet emerged from the airlock shortly after Kimbrough.

Glove Check

NASA

Mission control repeatedly asked Kimbrough and Pesquet to perform glove checks to ensure that there was no damage to the most vulnerable part of their spacesuits.

Pesquet's First Spacewalk Selfie

ESA/NASA

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet snapped his first space selfie during his first spacewalk.

Dangling Over the Earth

ESA/NASA

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s feet dangle in space about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth.

Pesquet in the Airlock

ESA/NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson took this photo of Thomas Pesquet through the hatch at the Quest airlock before he and Shane Kimbrough set out for their spacewalk.

Thomas Pesquet

ESA/NASA

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet tries on his spacesuit for a fit check in preparation for his first spacewalk.

Shane Kimbrough

ESA/NASA

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough at the airlock about five hours into the spacewalk