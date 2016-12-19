'Passengers': An Interstellar Space Film in Pictures

Starship Avalon

The science fiction movie "Passengers" opens in theaters on Dec. 21, and tells the story of two people who wake up prematurely from hyper sleep during a 120-year journey to a distant planet.

Meeting New Friends

Jim (played by Chris Pratt) and Aurora (played by Jennifer Lawrence) meet for the first time on the Starship Avalon after waking up 90 years early.

Tech Friends

This action-thriller follows Jim and Aurora as they try to unravel the mysterious circumstances behind a malfunction that puts the ship on the edge of collapse. The bartender, an android, is their only other companion.

Peek-a-boo

Aurora and Jim explore the spaceship and try to make the best of the situation as they attempt to understand what happened.

Looking for Answers

As they get closer to the truth, Aurora and Jim experience dangerous situations as things start to go wrong with the spacecraft.

Frightening Events

Using Skills

Jim tinkers with some of the onboard tech and creates a remote controlled camera.

Making a Future

Jim asks Aurora to dinner.

On the Town

Romance blossoms between the two stranded space travelers.

At the Bar

Jim and Aurora get to know each other better at dinner with Arthur, the bartender, serving them drinks.

Unexpected Dangers

As problems continue to arise with the spacecraft, the gravity fails and Aurora is trapped in free floating water from the pool.