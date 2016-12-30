Moon and Venus Shine Over Toronto Skyline

The crescent moon and Venus shine over the Toronto skyline in this stunning night sky image. Astrophotographer Mike Killian took the image on Dec. 2 from Toronto.
“My girlfriend's place in Toronto has a great balcony view facing the city skyline to the west, so I knew if we had clear skies we would have a gorgeous view of the crescent moon and Venus over the city, setting together in the twilight following sunset,” Killian wrote in an email to Space.com. [The 100 Greatest Night Sky Photos of 2016]
The moon is a sphere that travels once around the Earth every 29.5 days. As it does so, it is illuminated from varying angles by the sun. A crescent moon is part way between a half moon and a new moon, or between a new moon and a half moon.
Killian wasn’t expecting to get the image.
“Clear skies we had (mostly), so I couldn't resist capturing a few DSLR shots, especially considering the cloudy horizon I was looking at and a cloudy weekend expected," he added.
