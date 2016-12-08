Launch Photos: US Air Force's Wideband Global SATCOM 8 Blasts Off

WGS-8 Launch: Close-Up View

ULA

A close-up view of the launch of the U.S. Air Force's WGS-8 satellite on Dec. 7, 2016.

WGS-8 Satellite Launches on Dec. 7, 2016

ULA

The U.S. Air Force's WGS-8 satellite launches atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Medium rocket on Dec. 7, 2016.

Delta IV Medium Blazes Trail of Light

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Medium rocket blazes a light trail through the sky on Dec. 7, 2016.

WGS-8 Mission Lifts Off

ULA

The U.S. military's WGS-8 satellite lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Medium rocket on Dec. 7, 2016.

WGS-8 Mission Rises into the Sky

ULA

A Delta IV Medium rocket carrying the WGS-8 military communications satellite rises into the sky above Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 7, 2016.

Delta IV Medium Jettisons Solid Rocket Boosters

ULA

The Delta IV Medium launcher carrying the U.S. military's WGS-8 satellite jettisons its solid rocket boosters shortly after lifting off on Dec. 7, 2016.

WGS-8 Mission Shortly Before Launch

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket and its WGS-8 satellite payload sit ready to launch on Dec. 7, 2016.

WGS-8 Launch Prep: Tower Rolled Back

ULA

The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket carrying the WGS-8 mission for the U.S. Air Force in preparation for its Dec. 7, 2016 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Looking Down on Delta IV Rocket

ULA

The view from above the Delta IV Medium rocket carrying the U.S. military's WGS-8 satellite.

Delta IV Rocket with WGS-8 Satellite

ULA

At Space Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the Mobile Service Tower is rolled back from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket carrying the WGS-8 mission for the U.S. Air Force in preparation for a Dec. 7, 2016 launch.

Delta IV Rocket with WGS-8 Satellite

United Launch Alliance/Jeff Spotts

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying the U.S. military's Wideband Global SATCOM 8 satellite rolls out to its Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launchpad in Florida ahead of its Dec. 7, 2016 launch.