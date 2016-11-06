Trending

Extraterrestrials Invade California! Alien Con 2016 in Photos

By Entertainment 

Alien Con 2016

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

The History Channel hosted a convention for fans of the TV series "Ancient Aliens" and science-fiction enthusiasts in Santa Clara, Calif. over the Halloween weekend. Check out the incredible costumes and celebrity guests in this gallery.

Spaceship Wreck

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

An Alien Con attendee takes a selfie in front of giant sculpture of a wrecked spaceship on Oct. 28.

Alien Abduction

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

This Alien Con attendee poses for a photo in the clutches of a vicious-looking alien.

Saber Combat Skills Workshop

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Alien Con 2016 hosted a saber combat workshop for attendees on Oct. 29.

The Receptionist

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

An inflatable alien sits behind the reception desk to greet visitors at Alien Con 2016.

An Alien Couple

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Two Alien Con attendees dress up for a costume party on Oct. 28.

Alien Faces for Sale

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

A vendor sells alien masks at Alien Con 2016.

Big-Tailed Alien

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Alien Con 2016 attendees takes pictures of a man in an impressive alien costume on Oct. 29.

UFO Meets Windmill Woman

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

A UFO appears to be attacking a windmill on a farm in this Alien Con attendee's costume during the costume party on Oct. 28.

Extraterrestrial Photo Op

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Alien Con 2016 attendees take souvenir photos at the main exhibition hall on Oct. 28.

"Star Wars"

Ramin Talaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Alien Con 2016 attendees dressed in costume at the main exhibition hall on Oct. 28.

