Launch Photos: Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 49/50 Crew to Space Station

Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 49 Crew

NASA/Joel Kowsky

A Russian Soyuz MS-02 rocket carrying NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko (of Roscosmos) launches toward the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Oct. 19, 2016.

Soyuz MS-02 Launch View

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Spectactors watch as a Soyuz MS-02 rocket launches American astronaut Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, both of Roscosmos, into orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Oct. 19, 2016. The trio is beginning a four-month mission to the International Space Station.

Shane Kimbrough: Thumb's Up from Space

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough gives a thumb's up sign as he launches into orbit aboard a Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft on Oct. 19, 2016 to begin his Expedition 49 mission to the International Space Station.

Fiery Liftoff for Soyuz MS-02

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz MS-02 rocket is launched with Expedition 49 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, flight engineer Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and flight engineer Andrey Borisenko of Roscosmos, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Soyuz Liftoff for Expedition 49 Crew

NASA/Joel Kowsky

A Russian Soyuz MS-02 rocket lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Oct. 19, 2016 to begin a two-day journey to the International Space Station for its U.S.-Russian crew.

Bon Voyage, Expedition 49

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 49 flight engineer Andrey Borisenko of Roscosmos, top, flight engineer Shane Kimbrough of NASA, middle, and Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, bottom, wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz MS-02 rocket for launch, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Expedition 49 Crew Says Farewell to Earth

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko (top) of Russia, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough (middle) and cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov climb the ladder to the elevator as they prepare to board the Soyuz MS-02 rocket for launch, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Expedition 49: The Bus to Space

NASA/Joel Kowsky

xpedition 49 flight engineer Shane Kimbrough of NASA, left, Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, center, and flight engineer Andrey Borisenko of Roscosmos, right, wave farewell to family and friends as they depart the Cosmonaut Hotel to suit-up for their Soyuz launch to the International Space Station, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Crew Plus Three

NASA/Victor Zelentsov

Three new crewmembers launched from Kazakhstan this morning (Oct. 19) on a two-day trip to the International Space Station.

Expedition 49 prime crewmembers sit in their Sokol suits with the backup crewmembers behind, preparing for their first check dress rehearsal activities Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. [Read the Full Story]

Putting the Pieces Together

NASA/Victor Zelentsov

The work platforms surrounding the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft retract in preparation for its encapsulation on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Prepping the Rocket

NASA/Victor Zelentsov

On Oct. 11, 2016, the team begins the process of encapsulating the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft in its fairing, one of the many steps to prepare for the Oct. 19 launch.