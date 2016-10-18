Indie Sci-Fi Gets Its Own Online Channel: Recursor.TV

Independent science fiction movies and series are available in spades on a new website called Recursor.TV.

The sci-fi platform (which you can find at http://www.recursor.tv/) features curated content from independent filmmakers, and includes subgenres such as military science fiction, artificial life, augmented reality, time travel and space operas. Recursor.TV is owned by the private company Recursor, which launched this year and was founded by E.J. Kavounas, Edouard de Lachomette and Steve Tao.

"This is a golden era for hard science fiction, and we're thrilled to be premiering the first video platform devoted to the genre," Kavounas, CEO of Recursor, said in a statement announcing the video platform’s launch. "Recursor showcases cutting-edge work by independent filmmakers and artists in an environment designed to deeply engage audiences." [Rosetta Probe Inspired Sci-Fi Short Returns with 'Ambition - Epilogue' (Video)]

Among the science fiction content debuting on Recursor.TV is a new, original web series called "Nina Unlocked," which features actress, singer, producer and YouTube star Lana McKissack.

"Nina Unlocked" is the story of a superintelligent android and former robotic assassin named Nina, played by McKissack. The original series follows Nina through the process of recovering her memory after unknowingly rebooting herself. Using her machine-like intelligence, Nina interviews various humans in order to unravel the mystery of her creation, according to the statement from Recursor.

The first episodes of "Nina Unlocked" will be released with the launch of Recursor.TV, while additional episodes are expected to air online later in fall 2016. This series, along with many more sci-fi shows and short films, can be viewed online.

"While other platforms cater to audiences of horror, comedy and animation, we felt that despite the enormous passion people have for high-quality science fiction, there was no dedicated alternative for these viewers," Kavounas said in the statement. "We are enabling the accessibility to powerful creative tools for talented filmmakers who are creating brilliant science fiction all over the world."

Recursor.TV will host a creative contest in which independent filmmakers can submit ideas for the next original Recursor film. Additional contest details will be announced in the coming weeks and months, the statement said. However, filmmakers can also submit science fiction projects at any time for review and consideration on Recursor.TV, the statement said.

