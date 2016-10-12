In the Deep Blue: Stargazer Captures Stunning Image of Iris Nebula

Astrophotographer Ron Brecher took this image of the Iris Nebula from Guelph, Ontario on September 10, 2016.

Blue light seems to emerge from deep within the sky in this stunning image.

The image is of reflection nebula NGC7023, also known as the Iris Nebula. The nebula is a region of star formation that lies about 1,400 light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus. A light-year is the distance light will travel in a year, which is about 6 trillion miles, or 10 trillion km. [Strange Nebula Shapes: What Do You See? (Gallery)]

This isn't the first time Brecher photographed the region.

“The star at the centre of the nebula is easy in binoculars, but the nebula itself is very challenging to see visually. I imaged this object in 2013 but covered a relatively small field compared to this version, which does a better job at showing how dusty this region of space is,” he wrote in an email to Space.com.

Brecher used a SBIG STL-11000M camera, with Baader R, G and B filters, 10″ f/6.8 ASA astrograph, Paramount MX. Guided with SBIG’s external guide camera and 80 mm f/6.25 Lumicon achromatic refractor.

