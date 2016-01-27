Astronaut Scott Kelly's Awesome Storm Photos from Space

Blizzard of 2016 by Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly (via Twitter as @StationCDRKelly)

On Tumblr, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly presents a gallery of storms on Earth as seen from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station. Here, he captured the Blizzard of 2016 over North America on Jan. 23, 2016.

Hurricane Patricia 2015 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured Hurricane Patricia from the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2015.

Hurricane Joaquin by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured Hurricane Joaquin from the International Space Station on Oct. 2, 2015.

Red Sea Dust Storm by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured a dust storm over the Red Sea from the International Space Station on April 21, 2015.

Dust Storm Over Gobi Desert by Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured a dust storm over the Gobi Desert from the International Space Station on April 29, 2015.

Aurora Solar Storm 2015 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured an auroral display from the International Space Station on Aug. 15, 2015.

Aurora Solar Storm 2016 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured an auroral display from the International Space Station on Jan. 20, 2016.

Thunderstorm Over Italy 2015 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured a thunderstorm over Italy from the International Space Station on Sept. 23, 2015.

Lightning and Aurora 2016 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured lightning over the Earth from the International Space Station on Jan, 8, 2016.

Rare Thunder Snowstorm 2016 by Scott Kelly

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured a rare snowstorm with thunder from the International Space Station on Jan, 23, 2016.