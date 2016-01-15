This fish-eye view of Saturn's moon Titan, captured by ESA's Huygens probe as it descended onto the rock a decade ago, represents the first landing performed in the outer Solar System. The probe landed in Titan's mud letting scientists know liquid was present on the planet. Further data from the probe's counterpart Cassini revealed seasonal ebbs and flows of rain and dryness. [Learn more about Saturn's moons.]
First Look at Titan | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.