Sputnik Planum's Mountainous Shores | Space Wallpaper

Mountain sides of large water-ice blocks, varying from dark to light and some possibly revealing layers of Pluto crust, squeezed together to create the "al-Idrisi mountains." The tumultuous terrain ends suddenly at the nearly level and lightly textured soft, nitrogen-rich ices of "Sputnik Planum." [Find out more about Pluto.] Wallpapers Standard

