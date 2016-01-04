Mountain sides of large water-ice blocks, varying from dark to light and some possibly revealing layers of Pluto crust, squeezed together to create the "al-Idrisi mountains." The tumultuous terrain ends suddenly at the nearly level and lightly textured soft, nitrogen-rich ices of "Sputnik Planum." [Find out more about Pluto.]
Sputnik Planum's Mountainous Shores | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI)
