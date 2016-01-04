Trending

Sputnik Planum's Mountainous Shores | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Sputnik Planum's Mountainous Shores
Mountain sides of great water-ice blocks, varying from dark to light and some possibly revealing layers of Pluto crust, squeezed together to create the "al-Idrisi mountains."
(Image: © NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI)

Mountain sides of large water-ice blocks, varying from dark to light and some possibly revealing layers of Pluto crust, squeezed together to create the "al-Idrisi mountains." The tumultuous terrain ends suddenly at the nearly level and lightly textured soft, nitrogen-rich ices of "Sputnik Planum." [Find out more about Pluto.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.