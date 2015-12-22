Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Deep Thoughts About 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

A new addition to the "Star Wars" movie universe will keep the already-long-lived franchise alive for new fans.

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has searched his feelings about "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and the Force is strong in his opinions.

Tyson, host of the StarTalk podcast and talk show and the of head of New York City's Hayden Planetarium, posted a flurry of messages on Twitter yesterday to both celebrate - and pick apart - some of the biggest science no-nos in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It turns out, Tyson thinks the droid BB-8 is cuter than R2D2, still has a beef with Han Solo's 12-parsec claim on the Kessel Run with Millennium Falcon and has some deep thoughts on the practicality of the First Order's new Starkiller Base. Check out Tyson's deep thoughts on "Star Wars" below and be warned - some spoilers ahead:

