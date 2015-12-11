'Childhood's End' on SyFy Channel in Pictures

"Childhood's End" TV Miniseries on Syfy

In Syfy network's new miniseries "Childhood's End," based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke, an alien race turns Earth into a Utopia — but at what cost? See images from Syfy's TV event here. "Childhood's End" is based on a 1953 novel by Arthur C. Clarke. In this still from the miniseries, a human encounters an otherworldly presence.

Leaders Meet

In Syfy's new miniseries "Childhood's End," American leaders gather to discuss the alien spaceships that have appeared in the sky above the world's largest cities.

A Speaker for the Newcomers

Mike Vogel ("Under the Dome") plays Ricky Stormgren, who is chosen as an intermediary between humans and a group of newly arrived alien beings.

Behind the Looking Glass

Ricky speaks with the alien Karellen, but never sees his face. How will humanity respond when the visitors finally reveal themselves?

Questionable Motives

A newspaper owner played by Colm Meaney (right) dubs the alien visitors "the Overlords," and is suspicious of their intentions.

A Gift

Ricky is given a strange gift by "the Overlords" -- a race of aliens who arrive at Earth begin to eliminate disease, poverty and war.

The Children in Syfy’s 'Childhood’s End'

Humanity learns the cost of heaven on Earth in episode 3 of Syfy’s “Childhood’s End.”

McMahon and Magnus in Syfy’s 'Childhood’s End'

Julian McMahon as Rupert Boyce, Hayley Magnus as Amy Greggson in episode 2 of Syfy’s “Childhood’s End.”

Magnus in Syfy’s 'Childhood’s End'

Hayley Magnus as Amy Greggson in episode 2 of Syfy’s “Childhood’s End.”

Ikhile in Syfy’s 'Childhood’s End'

Osy Ikhile as Milo Rodricks in episode 2 of Syfy’s “Childhood’s End.”

Nicado and Ikhile in Syfy’s 'Childhood’s End'

Charlotte Nicado as Rachel Osaka, and Osy Ikhile as Milo Rodricks in episode 3 of Syfy’s “Childhood’s End.”