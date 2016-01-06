Mars and Jupiter: Photographer Spies a Gas Giant with the 'Angry Red Planet'

Astrophotographer Victor Rogus took this image on October 17, 2015 from Manatee County, Florida.

The "Gas Giant" and the "Angry Red Planet" dance together in this skywatching image. Astrophotographer Victor Rogus took this image on October 17, 2015 from Manatee County, Florida.

"A beautiful conjunction in the east!"” Rogus wrote in an email to Space.com.

In the image, on the right we see Gas Giant, Jupiter showing off four of its moons, Io, Calisto, Ganymede and Europa. On the left less than one half a degree away rests the Red Planet, Mars. [The 101 Best Night Sky Photos of 2015]

During this conjunction, the two planets were close enough together that both will fit in the same field of a small telescope. Both will be on the far side of the sun, so much smaller than they usually appear when in the night sky.

