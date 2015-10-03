Best Space Photos of the Week – Oct. 3, 2015

Hurricane Joaquin Seen by the GOES West Satellite

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted this image of Hurricane Joaquin obtained by its GOES West satellite on Oct. 1, 2015. They wrote on Facebook: "Many portions of the eastern U.S. are currently experiencing heavy rains and gusty winds associated with a frontal system. These heavy rains are likely to continue for the next few days, even if the center of Joaquin stays offshore." [Read the full story.]

Satellites Watch Hurricane Joaquin Grow Into Category 4 Storm

Scientific Visualization Studio, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Joaquin was upgraded to a Category 4 storm at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on (Oct. 1). [Read the whole story.]

Interacting Galaxies

Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope/Coelum

Two galaxies, NGC 4302-4298, interact as their gravitational fields pull at each other. The disturbed extended stellar halos of these two similar galaxies reveal the tidal interaction. We see one galaxy edge-on, with a dust lane showing the thin galactic disk of younger stars. The other galaxy shows the same central structure as a blue swirl. Image released September 2015. [Read the full story.]

Night Boat To Cairo

NASA

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly photographed the Nile River from the International Space Station on Sept. 22, 2015. On Twitter he wrote: "Day 179. The #Nile at night is a beautiful sight for these sore eyes. Good night from @space_station! #YearInSpace." [Read the full story.]

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse Over Washington Monument

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA photographer Aubrey Gemignani captured this stunning view of the perigee moon lunar eclipse over the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 2015. [Supermoon Lunar Eclipse: See our complete Blood Moon coverage. ]

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Over DC

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA photographer Aubrey Gemignani captured this amazing view of the perigee moon total lunar eclipse over Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 2015. [Supermoon Lunar Eclipse: See our complete Blood Moon coverage. ]

Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse, Tuscon AZ

Photographer Sean Parker caught the supermoon total lunar eclipse as it rose above Tuscon, Arizona. [Supermoon Lunar Eclipse: See our complete Blood Moon coverage. ]

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse from Boston

Bryce Parazin

15-year-old Bryce Parazin took this photo of the Sept. 27 'supermoon' lunar eclipse by holding his cell phone up to a telescope's lens. [Supermoon Lunar Eclipse: See our complete Blood Moon coverage. ]

Blood Red Supermoon Stunning in Dark Skies of New U.S. Park

Bob Wick, U.S. Bureau of Land Management

The newly protected Berryessa-Snow Mountain National Monument preserves stunning landscapes and stark night skies, enabling incredible shots of the 2015 "supermoon" eclipse. [Read the whole story.]

Slope Lineae on Mars

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The enigmatic dark streaks that appear seasonally on Mars are indeed caused by salty liquid water, a new study suggests. [Read the whole story.]

Surviving 'The Martian': How to Stay Alive on Mars

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

Long-read on various aspects of “The Martian” compared to actual NASA plans; vehicles, habitats, rovers, orbits, etc. [Read the whole story.]