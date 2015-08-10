Mountaineer Spies the Milky Way from the Himalayas (Photo)

This stunning image of the Milky Way was taken over Mt. Manaslu in the Himalayas by an amateur astrophotographer with a passion for climbing.
Computer scientist and part-time mountaineer Kuntal A. Joisher, of Mumbai, India, took this image in fall of 2014 during a trek on the mountain.
"And just as dusk turned into night, the Milky Way was right there shining on top of Mt. Manaslu. It was as if a volcano had erupted on top of Mt. Manaslu. One of the most surreal moments I've experienced during my climbs of big mountains!" Joisher wrote in an email to Space.com. [Stunning Photos of Our Milky Way Galaxy]
The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy about 100,000 light-years across. Spiral galaxies make up about two-third of the galaxies in the universe. The spiral arms contain a high amount of dust and gas and constantly form new stars. These arms are contained in what is called the disk of the galaxy. It is only about 1,000 light-years thick.
To see more amazing night sky photos submitted by Space.com readers, visit our astrophotography archive.
Editor's note: If you have a night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, send images and comments in to Space.com at spacephotos@space.com.
Follow Space.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+. Original story at Space.com.