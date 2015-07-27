Launch Photos: US Air Force's Wideband Global SATCOM 7 Blasts Off

Liftoff!

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket launches the new Wideband Global SATCOM 7 satellite into orbit for the U.S. military on July 23, 2015 during an evening launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. See more photos from the mission in our gallery here.

WGS-7 Satellite Launches

United Launch Alliance

The U.S. military's Wideband Global SATCOM 7 satellite launches into orbit atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket on July 23, 2015 during an evening launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Delta IV WGS-7 Encapsulation #4

United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's seventh Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite undergoes encapsulation inside a Delta IV 5-meter payload fairing. Launch is set for July 23, 2015, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Mobile Service Tower Rolls Back from WGS-7 Mission #2

United Launch Alliance

On July 23, 2015, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, the Delta IV rocket carrying the WGS-7 mission stands on the launch pad as the Mobile Service Tower rolls back.

Delta IV WGS-7 Encapsulation #3

United Launch Alliance

Delta IV WGS-7 Encapsulation #2

United Launch Alliance

WGS-7 Mission Art

United Launch Alliance

WGS-7 mission art depicts the seventh Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-7) mission launched for the U.S. Air Force.

Mobile Service Tower Rolls Back from WGS-7 Mission

United Launch Alliance

On July 23, 2015, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, the Delta IV rocket carrying the WGS-7 mission stands on the launch pad as the Mobile Service Tower rolls back.

Mobile Service Tower Rolls Back from WGS-7 Mission #3

United Launch Alliance

Mobile Service Tower Rolls Back from WGS-7 Mission #4

United Launch Alliance

WGS-7 Satellite Mated to Delta IV Rocket

United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's seventh Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite, inside its 5-meter payload fairing, undergoes mating to a Delta IV rocket. Launch is set for July 23, 2015, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.