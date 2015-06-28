Photos: SpaceX's 7th Dragon Cargo Mission

SpaceX Dragon Capsule and Falcon 9 Rocket Explosion

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft, which were scheduled to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, appear to have exploded and shortly after liftoff on June 28.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Capsule Explode

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft broke up shortly after liftoff on June 28. An initial burst of fire and smoke surrounded the spacecraft a few seconds before it appears to have completely broken up.

Space X's Dragon Capsule and Falcon 9 Rocket Break Apart After Liftoff

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft broke up shortly after liftoff on June 28. The craft disappeared behind a cloud of smoke and left behind bits of falling debris.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Explodes

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket exploded about 2 minutes after launching the company's robotic Dragon capsule on a cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA on June 28, 2015.

SpaceX Dragon and Falcon 9 Rocket Break Up After Launch

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft broke up shortly after liftoff on June 28, leaving behind a shower of falling debris.

Space X's Falcon 9 Rocket in Flight

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft in flight on June 28.

Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft lifed off and entered flight successfully, but exploded shortly after.

Space X Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Capsule Liftoff

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 28, headed to the International Space Station. The rocket and capsule exploded shortly after liftoff.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Capsule

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule on the launch pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, ready for a planned June 28, 2015 launch toward the International Space Station.

SpaceX's CRS-7 Cargo Mission on the Launch Pad

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft on the launch pad ahead of a planned June 28, 2015 liftoff.

SpaceX Rocket-landing Drone Ship

SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket on this drone ship, named "Of Course I Still Love You," during a cargo launch to the International Space Station on June 28, 2015.