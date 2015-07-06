Tape Gemini and Tape Wormhole: Photos of Museum Exhibit

Packing Tape Replica of the Gemini Capsule

Liberty Science Center

Museum visitors enter a packing tape replica of the Gemini capsule. Tape Gemini, along with another project Tape Wormhole, made their debuts at the Liberty Science Center on June 25.

Tape Wormhole Construction

Liberty Science Center

Volunteers assisted the artist Eric Lennartson in constructing Tape Wormhole (pictured) and Tape Gemini in just three days. The bones of the structures were flexible plastic wrap.

Tape Wormhole Construction #2

Liberty Science Center

Volunteers stretched 18 miles of tape across the tape structures to create a firm, translucent surface — 1/3 longer than the island of Manhattan.

Finishing Touches on Tape Gemini

Liberty Science Center

The builders put finishing touches on Tape Gemini and Tape Wormhole, which are intended to highlight the museum's new space exhibits.

Lennartson Inside Tape Gemini

Liberty Science Center

The designer Eric Lennartson poses inside Tape Gemini.

Tape Wormhole Exploration

Liberty Science Center

Although mostly children made the journey through the two sides of Tape Wormhole, adults occasionally made their way inside as well

Kids in Tape Wormhole

Liberty Science Center

Liberty Science Center's President and CEO, Paul Hoffman, counted 15 kids in the wormhole at one point.

Lennartson Inside Tape Wormhole

Liberty Science Center

Eric Lennartson poses inside one half of the completed Tape Wormhole before it was opened to the public.