Syfy's 'Killjoys': Space Bounty Hunting Action & Adventure: Gallery

Space Bounty Hunters in Syfy's 'Killjoys'

Syfy

Syfy's new series, "Killjoys," follows the adventures of a trio of space bounty hunters. Dutch (left) is hiding a dark past from her partner John.

Stars of 'Killjoys'

Syfy

The stars of the Syfy show "Killjoys," (l to r) John (Aaron Ashmore), Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), D'Avin (Luke Macfarlane).

Dutch in 'Killjoys'

Syfy

Dutch, who leads the newly formed trio, is hiding a dark secret about her past.

'The Quad'

Syfy

"Killjoys" takes place in a planetary system called "the Quad," consisting of one planet and its three moons.

Qresh from Afar

Syfy

The planet Qresh is the wealthiest member of the Quad, and home to the highest class of citizens. Frustrations over class differences in the system are reaching a boiling point when the show begins.

Life on Qresh

Syfy

The killjoys attend a party at a wealthy estate on the surface of Qresh.

A Home on Qresh

Syfy

While the planet Qresh enjoys great wealth, the moons in the Quad are not so fortunate.

Westerly

Syfy

The moon Westerly, the poorest and most industrial member of the Quad, in the new Syfy series "Killjoys."

Life on Westerly

Syfy

Westerly is the impoverished industrial center of the Quad.

View of Westerly

Syfy

Westerly does not share the idyllic landscapes and beautiful homes found on Qresh.

Leith from Space

Syfy

Light falls on the moon Leith, in the Syfy series "Killjoys."