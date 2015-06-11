Sex in Space: Porn Group Wants to Crowdfund Zero-G Adult Film

The website PornHub hopes to raise $3.4 million via a crowdfunding campaign to film the world's first in-space porno.

A group that wants to make the world's first pornographic film in space has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get the project off the ground.

The website PornHub aims to raise $3.4 million via the crowdfunding site Indiegogo for a film that would feature Eva Lovia and Johnny Sins doing what comes naturally in suborbital space.

"Our work is definitely cut out for us. We need to train and outfit our crew, consult with a dedicated team of specialists, purchase custom modified film equipment and completely fund the use of the shuttle that’ll take us on our journey to space," PornHub representatives wrote about their "Sexploration" Indiegogo project. [Giant Leaps: Top Milestones of Human Spaceflight]

"By supporting us through the purchase of one (or several!) of our amazing perks, you have the opportunity to be a part of the most epic sex adventure ever caught on tape, causing lives to change, mouths to drop and boundaries to be broken," they added.

Those perks include a lot of film-related swag. In fact, if you donate $150,000 — the top funding tier, classified as "Uranus" — you will receive a spacesuit worn by Lovia or Sins during production, "complete with underwear."

The two-month-long Sexploration Indiegogo campaign launched Wednesday (June 10). About one day in, the project has raised just over $9,000 of the desired $3.4 million.

PornHub representatives don't specify which spaceship they aim to ride, but they may be considering Virgin Galactic's six-passenger SpaceShipTwo. (XCOR Aerospace's Lynx rocket plane is another possibility, though the one-passenger Lynx may be a bit cramped for such a project.)

Tickets to ride SpaceShipTwo and Lynx — both of which will take passengers up to an altitude of about 62 miles (100 kilometers) — currently cost $250,000 and $95,000 each, respectively. Neither spaceship is operational yet.

PornHub has contracted with adult-film studio Digital Playground to shoot and produce the suborbital sex movie, which representatives said they hope to release in late 2016.

This is not the first time that enterprising entrepreneurs have floated the idea of an off-Earth porno. In 2008, for example, Virgin Galactic representatives announced that they had rejected an unidentified party's $1 million proposal to shoot a sex film aboard SpaceShipTwo.

In 2013, adult-film actress Coco Brown announced she had booked a seat aboard Lynx, though it wasn't clear if the trip was designed more for business or pleasure.

While no sex films have yet been made in space, the boundary of zero-gravity porn has already been broken: About 20 seconds of the 1999 movie "The Uranus Experiment: Part 2" were filmed aboard an airplane that generated the sensation of weightlessness by diving steeply.

You can learn more about PornHub's Sexploration project here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pornhub-space-program-sexploration#/story

Follow Mike Wall on Twitter @michaeldwall and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.