'PLANETARY' Exclusive Clip: Astronaut Ron Garan Describes Our Home Planet

In the documentary, "PLANETARY," former NASA astronaut Ron Garan gives an eloquent look at the fragility of the planet humanity calls home, and we have an exclusive clip of the film that captures his view. You can see the link on Vimeo here: Saying Goodnight To Earth v2: https://player.vimeo.com/video/124976231

"PLANETARY" launches on Earth Day today (April 22) on Vimeo and in 90 theaters across the United States and abroad. The full-length documentary by filmmaker Guy Reid was made by the same team behind "OVERVIEW," a short space documentary released in 2012 and also featured on Vimeo.

"One of the really interesting things about a long-duration spaceflight is you get to watch the Earth transform over the weeks and the months that you're up there," Ron Garan says in the clip. "From that perspective, the perspective over time, you really get the sense that we have this living, breathing organism hanging in the blackness of space just riding through the universe."

Garan is a veteran of two spaceflights, including a long mission to the International Space Station that ran for 164 days in space in 2011 during Expeditions 27 and 28. He retired from NASA in 2013. Before his final mission, Garan founded the website "Fragile Oasis" to chronicle the Earth's beauty and fragility, and is the author of "The Orbital Perspective" (Berrett-Koehler, 2015), a book that recalls his space missions and serves as a call to action for the betterment of humanity.

"PLANETARY"aims to inspire viewers to move away from the breathless pace of technology and embrace more of the simpler ways of nature — in essence, to get humanity more in tune with how to keep the planet healthy.

Previously, "PLANETARY" raised $86,519 on Kickstarter (at the time it was called "CONTINUUM") to record more interviews and complete post-production. The filmmakers plan several more documentaries over the next five years, including one with Garan acting as executive producer.

Theaters showing "PLANETARY": http://weareplanetary.com/planetary-screenings/

"PLANETARY" is available on Vimeo for $12.99. For more information about the documentary, visit: weareplanetary.com.

